Go

Ramaphosa: Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to SA's unjust past

Kyknet director Karen Meiring has described the passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards as indescribable.

Shaleen Surtie Richards. Picture: Facebook.
Shaleen Surtie Richards. Picture: Facebook.
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the late legendary entertainer Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to the country’s unjust past and served as a beacon of hope.

Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa delivered this message while conducting a eulogy during Surtie-Richards’ special provincial funeral in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

Mthethwa reiterated what a great loss her death has been to the South African entertainment industry.

He said she was also a teacher who inspired the youth and people from all walks of life.

Kyknet director Karen Meiring has described the passing of Surtie-Richards as indescribable.

Meiring said her journey with the late icon started in 1983.

The actress has won a tally of 60 awards during her 37-year long career.

"Shaleen and her presence was a great one and she will sincerely be missed by all but most of all by her family. My heart and thought will be with them for a long time".

READ: Shaleen Surtie-Richards to be laid to rest in cape town today

READ MORE: Iconic actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards to get a special provincial funeral

ALSO READ: Loved ones bid Shaleen Surtie-Richards farewell at special provincial funeral

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA