Ramaphosa: Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to SA's unjust past

Kyknet director Karen Meiring has described the passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards as indescribable.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the late legendary entertainer Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to the country’s unjust past and served as a beacon of hope.

Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa delivered this message while conducting a eulogy during Surtie-Richards’ special provincial funeral in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

Mthethwa reiterated what a great loss her death has been to the South African entertainment industry.

He said she was also a teacher who inspired the youth and people from all walks of life.

Meiring said her journey with the late icon started in 1983.

The actress has won a tally of 60 awards during her 37-year long career.

"Shaleen and her presence was a great one and she will sincerely be missed by all but most of all by her family. My heart and thought will be with them for a long time".

#ShaleenSurtieRichards A number of celebrities who say Shaleen was like family to them, can be seen at the funeral. Karin Kortje who is delivering a musical item today says the late actress was like a mother to her. LP pic.twitter.com/sbepRUaCeO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2021

#ShaleenSurtieRichards They have many stories to share. LP pic.twitter.com/V4aRbo1z3k EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2021

#ShaleenSurtieRichards Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to Surtie-Richards incredible, immeasurable body of work which spans nearly four decades. He says she will continue to inspire the youth and South Africans from all walks of life. LP pic.twitter.com/PyxE5fllEq EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2021

#ShaleenSurtieRichards Family friend, Rift Browers, is at the podium relaying the vote of thanks. LP pic.twitter.com/SdNRdD9oBE EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2021

#ShaleenSurtieRichards Formal proceedings to conclude the late icons provincial send-off. LP pic.twitter.com/j4KCZOnCot EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2021

