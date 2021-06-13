Nehawu national spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away

Xaba passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning due to illness complications.

JOHANNESBURG – National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) spokesperson Khaya Xaba has passed away.

Xaba passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning due to illness complications.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the union said: “His passing is not only a loss to the national union but workers in general especially at this critical moment when workers are confronted with third wave of COVID-19.”

Xaba joined NEHAWU in 2016 as a media liaison officer coming from the ranks of the Young Communist League of South Africa and was subsequently promoted to the position of national spokesperson.

“Apart from being a national spokesperson, Comrade Xaba was also an activist for social transformation who understood that society progress through a class struggle and this was evident with him through his participating in the mass democratic movement in various capacities”, Nehawu said.

Details of the memorial and funeral service as soon as they are available.

