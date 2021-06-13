Nehawu confirms late spokesperson Xaba succumbed to COVID-19 as tributes pour in

The 38-year-old, who was recently admitted to a Cape Town hospital, passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes are pouring in from many sectors following the death of National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) national spokesperson Khaya Xaba.

The union has now confirmed that Xaba succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

READ: Nehawu national spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away

The 38-year-old was recently admitted to a Cape Town hospital.

While messages of condolences pouring in for Xaba’s family, Twitter is also abuzz with messages of support with some describing him as a special communicator who was witty and smart.

Civil rights movement Africa for Palestine said it's devasted.

Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) has also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to Xaba’s family.’

NEHAWU dips its banners at the passing of its National Spokesperson, #KhayaXaba and will send details of the memorial and funeral service as soon as they are available.

NEHAWU says lala ngoxolo Nonkosi, Shwabada, ugqatso ulufezile #HambaKahleKhayaXaba pic.twitter.com/BRlLKhqD6h @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) June 13, 2021

The communicator was a member of the South African Communist Party Youth wing – the Young Communist League – before joining Nehawu as a spokesperson in 2016.

Nehawu secretary-general Zola Sapheta said: “We are speaking with the family in terms of what must be communicated publicly and what must be kept as private, but indeed we want to confirm that he is no more.”

The union said it was working with the family to facilitate funeral arrangements.

Xaba leaves behind two children.

