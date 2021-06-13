Political milestones of Benjamin Netanyahu's life

Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, and was once it's youngest ever Prime Minister.

JERUSALEM - An alliance of Israeli parties on Sunday ousted Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving prime minister, and formed a new government in a seismic shift in the country's turbulent politics.

Naftali Bennett, a right-wing Jewish nationalist and former tech millionaire, was to take over at the helm of the eight-party bloc, united only by their shared disdain for the hawkish right-wing leader known as Bibi.

Beloved as "King Bibi" by his right-wing supporters and condemned as the "crime minister" by his critics, Netanyahu has long been the dominant, and increasingly divisive, figure in Israeli politics.

But on Sunday, a vote in the Knesset legislature following weeks of intense political drama ended his government with a razor-thin majority of 60 to 59 in the 120-seat chamber.

Here are key dates in the life of Israel's longest-serving leader, who was replaced after 12 straight years in power in Sunday's Knesset session.

October 21, 1949: Netanyahu is born in Tel Aviv in a secular household. His father is a historian active in right-wing Zionist groups. He is raised in Jerusalem before the family moves to the United States, where he attends high school in Philadelphia.

1973: Becomes a captain in an elite unit of the Israeli army, after taking part in raids on Jordan and Lebanon and fighting in the Yom Kippur war.

1976: Graduates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Ends doctorate studies in political science to return to Israel, when his brother Yoni is the only Israeli commando killed in the Entebbe raid to free passengers from a hijacked plane in Uganda.

1993: Criticises Oslo Peace Accords, becomes leader of right-wing Likud party.

1996: Elected Israel's youngest ever prime minister at the age of 46.

2002: Returns to government as a minister after losing an election in 1999.

2009: Re-elected Israel's prime minister, beginning his record 12 consecutive years in charge.



2015: Condemns then US president Barack Obama's nuclear negotiations with Iran in a controversial speech to Congress.

2019: Indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust after a three-year corruption investigation that could put Netanyahu in jail.

2020: Backed by then US president Donald Trump, he clinches the first of four historic normalisation agreements with Arab states.

2021: Sees his record tenure end following a vote of confidence on June 13 that installs a "change" coalition united against him.

