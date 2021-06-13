Loved ones bid Shaleen Surtie-Richards farewell at special provincial funeral

It was a sea of black as mourners donning funeral attire arrived at the funeral of the late Shaleen Surtie-Richards who passed away at the age of 66 last week.

CAPE TOWN – Family and friends of the late iconic actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards gathered in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon to bid her farewell.

The 66-year-old legendary entertainer died at a cape town guesthouse earlier this week.

A special provincial funeral was held, with national flags flown at half-mast at the Durbanville Memorial Park this afternoon.

Police officials formed a guard of honour at the entrance to the chapel as her remains were transported from the hearse.

The vehicles the family arrived in had the number plate ‘Rest In Peace Nenna’, paying tribute to the character she portrayed in the country’s first soapie ‘Egoli’.

The iconic entertainer has wowed audiences for about four decades on the big screen, Tv, and on stage.

Family spokesperson Alistair Izobell said: “She would love to be remembered as having assisted in the emancipation of people’s minds in the way that we come from with our background of our tapestry of political climate many years ago when she started her career. And she would want to be remembered as someone who has made a change.”

Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa was one of the mourners in attendance.

