Lotto Results: Saturday, 12 June 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
29 minutes ago

The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 12 June 2021 are:

LOTTO: 07, 21, 23, 30, 43, 48 B: 36

LOTTO PLUS 1: 08, 36, 38, 43, 47, 48 B: 30

LOTTO PLUS 2: 02, 12, 16, 26, 33, 48 B: 03

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

