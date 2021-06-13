Lotto Results: Saturday, 12 June 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 12 June 2021 are:
LOTTO: 07, 21, 23, 30, 43, 48 B: 36
LOTTO PLUS 1: 08, 36, 38, 43, 47, 48 B: 30
LOTTO PLUS 2: 02, 12, 16, 26, 33, 48 B: 03
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
