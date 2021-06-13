Joburg Water warns residents of upcoming water cuts

Residents in Naledi Lusaka and Doornkop in Soweto as well as communities in Tshepisong can expect their taps to run dry for more than 10 hours during the interruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg water has warned residents to prepare for more water cuts in some parts of the city this coming week.

The water utility said disruptions to the water supply are due to maintenance that is set to take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

Residents in Naledi Lusaka and Doornkop in Soweto as well as communities in Tshepisong can expect their taps to run dry for more than 10 hours during the interruptions.

Joburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela has advised residents to prepare accordingly.

" For Naledi Lusaka 15 June, as well as Tshepisong 17 June both interruptions will be starting from 9, am. We envision that they should be completed around 8 pm. We will also have another interruption 17 June affecting Doornkop Thulani from 8 am until 7 pm".

