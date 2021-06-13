GP police appeal for help in tracing 2 suspects linked to Zandspruit mob attack

Police are looking for two more suspects after eight young men were killed when they were attacked in the northern Johannesburg township after they were accused of terrorising the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are appealing for information that will help them arrest two more suspects linked to the Zandspruit mob attack incident last month.

Eight young men were killed when they were attacked in the northern Johannesburg township after they were accused of terrorising the community.

A ninth victim survived the attack and has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering from home.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said they are looking for Mali Dube and Joshua Given Mobodze who were last since shortly after the incident.

“Since the incident happened, the two wanted people have not been seen in Zandspruit. Police are calling for anyone who might have seen those two people to contact the nearest police station, or crime stop on 086000 10111 or download the MySAPS app and give information without mentioning your name."

RT #sapsGP Police are searching for Mali Dube and Given Mabodze who disappeared after the alleged killing of eight people in Zandspruit, Honeydew on 19 May 2021. Anyone who knows of their whereabouts to contact #CrimeStop on 08600 10111. #MYSAPSApp MLhttps://t.co/Wx1RWhzpGu pic.twitter.com/pWnstp3FYu SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 11, 2021

Six other people alleged to have been involved in the attack are expected back in court on 23 June 2021 after their case was postponed.

Tebogo Mabula, Mziwamangware Witbooi, Njabulo Zwane, Phakiswa Tsengiwe, Maxwell Mpofu, and Klaas Masemola appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

