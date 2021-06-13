EC cop to appear in court after suspect killed in police custody

The Ipid says one other officer is still at large after the two were linked to the assault of a suspect who was later found dead in his cell.

CAPE TOWN – In the Eastern Cape Barkley east police detective is scheduled to appear in the dock after allegedly murdering a suspect in police custody.

It's understood the deceased had been detained for a murder he had committed in Cape Town last year.

On Wednesday he was booked out of his cell by three officers for investigation.

Upon his return, two officers helped him walk back to his cell after he was allegedly assaulted.

He was found dead inside his cell shortly thereafter.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate's Ndileka Cola said: “The suspect has been arrested by Ipid and will appear in the Eliot Magistrates Court on murder charges, and assault, on Monday 14 June 2021 whilst the other suspect is still at large.”

Both officials face charges of death in police custody.

