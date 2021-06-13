Dirco probing more diplomats for allegedly flouting diplomatic privileges

The department has given an undisclosed number of diplomatic staff members and their families 72 hours to leave the country after they were found guiltily of peddling duty-free alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has said it is investigating more diplomats in South Africa for flouting their diplomatic privileges.

Earlier this week Lesotho’s government shared their disappointment at the news their representatives from its High Commission in Pretoria were expelled from South Africa.

Malawi's foreign ministry reported its officers in Pretoria have been dismissed on similar grounds.

Dirco’s spokesperson Clayson Monyela said more foreign envoys were under investigation.

“The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has declared several diplomats persona non grata following an extensive investigation into their flouting of their diplomatic privileges. Investigations of similar transgressions by other missions accredited to South Africa are at an advanced stage and similar action will be taken, should they be found guilty.”

