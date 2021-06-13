ANC shocked and saddened by Khaya Xaba passing

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba passed in the early hours of Sunday morning following COVID-19 related complications.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has expressed shock and sadness following the passing of the Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba.

Xaba passed in the early hours of Sunday morning following COVID-19 related complications.

The worker's union said the 38-year-old died in a hospital in Cape Town - leaving two children behind.

The ANC said the party has conveyed its condolences to his family and friends saying he will be remembered for his fierce and uncompromising defence of the rights of workers.

The Union is working with the family to facilitate funeral arrangements.

NEHAWU dips its banners at the passing of its National Spokesperson, #KhayaXaba and will send details of the memorial and funeral service as soon as they are available.

NEHAWU says lala ngoxolo Nonkosi, Shwabada, ugqatso ulufezile #HambaKahleKhayaXaba pic.twitter.com/BRlLKhqD6h @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) June 13, 2021

