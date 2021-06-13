5 killed, 15 others injured in Limpopo multi-vehicle crash

It's understood the driver of a bakkie lost control of his vehicle after a tyre burst and his car collided with several other cars on the road.

JOHANNESBURG – Five people have passed away while 15 others have been left injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Mopani in Limpopo.

The driver was amongst the 13 people who escaped with minor injuries, while two others were in a critical state.

Spokesperson for the Limpopo transport department Mike Maringa said: “The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the families of the five people who were killed in a car crash earlier this morning. The MEC is calling for motorists to respect the laws of the country and to drive within the prescribed speed limits.”

