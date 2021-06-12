Western Cape says it has exceeded its week-on-week COVID-19 vaccination targets

So far, 167,886 people over the age of 60 have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape health authorities said the province had exceeded its COVID-19 vaccination targets, week-on-week since phase two of its mass vaccination programme started.

Officials this week announced that the Western Cape is entering a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Premier Alan Winde said there are 6,430 active infections in the province at present.

"Please can I ask you to be continually vigilant, make sure that we are wearing our masks and social because by doing that we can flatten this curve."

