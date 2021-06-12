WC govt says amendments of Electricity Regulation Act a right step

"Load shedding costing the Western Cape economy R75 million per stage per day. Over the last two weeks bloodshedding has cost the Western Cape economy approximately R3.85 billion," said MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape provincial and local government said planned amendments to Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act - is a step in the right direction.

This week, the President announced changes to the Act to make it easier for Independent Power Producers to generate and sell electricity.

MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said the 100MW generation threshold is a big leap forward for energy resilience in the Western Cape.

He said recent load shedding has cost the country and province millions of rands.

"Load shedding costing the Western Cape economy R75 million per stage per day. Over the last two weeks bloodshedding has cost the Western Cape economy approximately R3.85 billion".

And Mayor Dan Plato said the development means that companies can build their own generation facilities to supply energy needs.

"It will take some time before we see the benefits of this shift, but it is a major boost for investor confidence and a move in the right direction. Hopefully, this means that access generation can also be fed back into the grid".

READ: Full speech: President Ramaphosa announces plan to tackle SA’s energy security

READ MORE: Relaxing of licencing requirements for IPP generators a win for SA - Saippa

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.