WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest

The 24-year-old South African student fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China in April but her family only managed to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.

FILE: A memorial service for Kgothatso Mdunana was held at St Stithians College Chapel in Johannesburg on 10 June 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Kgothatso Mdunana is being laid to rest in Johnnesburg on Saturday.

