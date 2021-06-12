Third wave, additional Maxeke patients putting major strain on Bara Hospital

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital has been closed since April after a fire caused a section of the parking garage to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, is expected to visit the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Saturday.

The Soweto healthcare facility is currently under severe pressure as it's forced to accommodate patients from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital has been closed since April after a fire caused a section of the parking garage to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe.

A hospital the size of Charlotte Maxeke is desperately needed in the province, but details of plans to reopen it remain sketchy.

Healthcare workers at Bara are already taking strain as the pressure of the COVID-19 third wave intensifies.

With resources stretched thin and medical staff overworked, load shedding has made the situation even worse.

Meanwhile, almost half of the national total hospital admissions for COVID-19 have been recorded in Gauteng.

Kubayi-Ngubane, along with Gauteng Premier David Makhura, will assess Bara’s status and its vaccine rollout programme.

