Taxi-related killings continue in parts of the Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - Taxi-related killings continue unabated in parts of the Western Cape.

In Manenberg on Saturday morning - four victims died in a hail of bullets.

About 15 kilometres away in Delft - another man lost his life during an alleged taxi-linked attack.

No arrests have been made in either cases.

Four people were shot in Manenberg - two of them fatally wounded - when brazen gunmen opened fire at two taxis at a busy intersection in the area.

"According to reports three unknown males fired numerous gunshots at taxis parked on the corners of Duinefontein and the downs road in Manenberg," said the police's Joseph Swartbooi.

Two victims – both in their fifties - died at the scene, while two other men were rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Delft - a suspected taxi driver was gunned down in the Leiden area.

"A case of murder and carjacking are being investigated by the delft police after a 31-year-old man was gunned down in front of a house in Gamka street in Delft".

Three gunmen are also being sought in this case.

The trio fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Community leaders have pleaded for calm following this Saturday morning's sporadic shootings.

Earlier this week - five taxi drivers were killed during a shooting at a Ceres taxi rank.

The three suspected perpetrators are still at large.

