SACP asks govt for transparency regarding SAA's new strategic partnership

On Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced Takatso Consortium as a new strategic equity partner for the state-owned airline, SAA.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) is calling on the government to be more transparent regarding SAA's new strategic partnership saying the details are still sketchy.

On Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced Takatso Consortium as a new strategic equity partner for the state-owned airline, SAA.

Gordhan said the consortium would own 51% of the airline while the government would have 49% ownership.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago following management and financial challenges.

The SACP said it has consistently worked alongside SAA employees and trade unions in order to prevent liquidation and privatisation of the airline.

SACP spokesperson Dr Mohubetswane Mashilo said the struggle continues.

"The details of the 51% which is associated with the so-called Takatso Consortium partner are not so clear, the battle will continue on that front and taking into account other considerations".

Mashilo said the government must be considerate of the public when making decisions.

"We remain firm that we need state participation not only in the aviation industry but also in other strategic sectors of the economy on behalf of the people".

READ: Gordhan announces Takatso consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA

READ MORE: Board has work cut out to repair damage to SAA's reputation, treasury tells MPs

ALSO READ: Gordhan says SAA to take to the skies as soon as August

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.