SA records 8,021 more COVID-19 cases, with Gauteng accounting for 60% of total

Most new cases are from the Gauteng province at 60%, followed by the Western Cape province at 9%.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 8,021 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,730 106.

In the same period, 182 more people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the national death toll to 57,592.

Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%.

Our recovery rate stands at 92.4%.

On the vaccine front, 1,619 011 people have been vaccinated so far.

