Richards and May to lead Cricket South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) held their Annual General Meeting on Saturday where they elected Rihan Richards as President and Donovan May as Vice-President of the organisation, both by unanimous vote.

Richards said the important lessons from the past year had been the need for a unified cricket family and to rectify what had gone wrong in the past.

“It is important that we hold everybody to account and never accept anything at face value without a thorough interrogation.

“The challenge that faces us as leadership is to lead righteously, promote the interest of CSA above all else, ready ourselves to be the servants of the game and the nation, continue to seek and promote what is right. Let us continually remind ourselves that it is not about us but about the game.”

Seven other independent directors were appointed by the Independent Directors Nominations Panel: Steven Budlender SC, Andrew Hudson, Dugmore Lushaba, Lawson Naidoo, Andisa Ntsubane, Mark Rayner, Muditambi Ravele.

CSA adjourned their meeting to Wednesday when an eighth independent director, as well as the Chair and Members of the Audit and Risk Committee, would be appointed.

CSA also elected the following non-independent directors: Daniel Govender, John Mogodi, Craig Nel, Tebogo Siko and Simphiwe Ndzundzu.

The Organisation said the chair of the Board and the Lead Independent Director (LID) would be elected at the first meeting of the new Board.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, who attended the meeting by invitation, said: “I want to start by affirming what the acting president has said about rectifying the situation. You will be taking charge of CSA’s destiny by electing a new leadership. Thank you for the trust you have placed in my department to get involved and now to withdraw from this situation. The journey to this meeting has been long. It will serve no purpose to recount the obstacles we encountered along the way as that will detract from the hard work that has been put in. I trust that the new board will treat the mandate of the interim board with seriousness and the necessary zeal to implement it.

“May cricket be the winner!”

