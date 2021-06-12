Police detective arrested for allegedly murdering suspect in custody

It's believed the victim was being detained at Barkley East Police Station for a murder he reportedly committed in Cape Town last year.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has arrested a police detective who allegedly murdered a suspect in custody on Wednesday.

The police detective and three other officials booked the deceased out for interrogation.

He was then returned to his cell hours later in a weak state.

