Nicholas Scholtz jailed for 8 years for stealing R4.1mil from municipality

A total sum of R4.1 million was reportedly transferred from the municipality's account to accounts belonging to Scholtz and that of a friend.

JOHANNESBURG - A former accountant who worked at the Berg River Municipality in Piketberg has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for stealing R4.1 million between May and July 2019

Nicholas Clayton Cloete Scholtz (33) was sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday after pleading guilty on charges of stealing.

He was found guilty on 10 counts of fraud and one count of money laundering.

A total sum of R4.1 million was reportedly transferred from the municipality's account to accounts belonging to Scholtz and that of a friend where Scholtz created fraudulent beneficiary names in order to hide the fact that money was being paid directly to his personal bank account.

He reportedly made 10 transactions over a period of three months during which he stole money for personal use and out of these 10 transactions, two were transferred to his friend who later returned the bulk of the money received back to Scholtz.

He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment of which four years were suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of theft or fraud in the period of suspension.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.