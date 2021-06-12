Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them

702's Clement Manyathela invited back sex-positive activist, Makgosi Letimile, to educate on all things toys.

JOHANNESBURG - Sex toys and accessories can be scary and intimidating. So many buttons, sounds and colours.

But if you choose the right one and experiment a little, they can enhance your sexual pleasure and that of your partner.

According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’, an online adult shop for designer sex toys.

The survey found that South Africans enjoy using them because they extend foreplay and frequently result in orgasms.

"I've found that women and queer people are more receptive to the concept of toys and those are mostly the people that would interact with me on my Instagram... [Straight] men, they tend to see it as a challenge and something to compete with so it's not something that they approach me about," said Letimile.

"Men... mostly get intimidated with this notion that 'a toy will replace me' or 'this is bigger than I am'. I always emphasise that sex toys are not a replacement but instead an addition to the sexual experience and the fun that you have... There's a lot that men can use, there's stuff like pocket vaginas that vibrate... there's penis rings..." added

Dominic Mabaso, Founder of Hunybunn

Listen to the full interview below.

