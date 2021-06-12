Man naaaabbed in East London with suspected stolen sheep

At approximately 4:30am on Saturday, East London Crime Centre members were patrolling in Quigney when they spotted a suspicious vehicle parked outside a hotel in Quigney.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in East London have arrested a 37-year-old man for being caught with 10 sheep suspected to have been stolen.

As the van stopped, two male suspects jumped out of the vehicle. Police gave chase and called for backup.

East London Crime Prevention members responded and managed to arrest one suspect.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found five sheep in the back seat of the vehicle and five in the boot.

The suspect was arrested and will be detained for possession of suspected stolen stock.

