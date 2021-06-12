Makhura: Gauteng looking at extraordinary measures to comabt spread of COVID-19

In the last 24 hours cycle South Africa recorded just over 8 000 new COVID-19 infections with Gauteng topping the list with 60% of reported cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said they are now forced to look at extraordinary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 with the province in the middle of the third wave of infections.

Makhura had been visiting the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospital earlier on Saturday.

He was joined by Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane inspecting vaccination sites.

Most of the infections have been reported in all three metros.

Premier David Makhura raised concern over general non-compliance with health and safety protocols.

"We are looking at extraordinary measures, what we have at the moment is not adequate".

At the same time, Kubayi-Ngubane said they would have to move with speed to assist the province.

"We have heard the province we have to help in terms of responding and therefore as the department of health we'll make recommendations".

They both expressed concern over the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

