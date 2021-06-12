Intervention team to be deployed help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 infections surge

The last 24 hours saw the country recording more than 8,000 new COVID-19 infections, with Gauteng accounting for 60% of all cases.

SOWETO - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said an intervention team will be deployed to assist Gauteng to deal with the upsurge in COVID-19 new infections.

Kubayi-Ngubane was speaking during her visit to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Saturday.

She was Gauteng to assess how the vaccination campaign’s doing.

The last 24 hours saw the country recording more than 8,000 new COVID-19 infections, with Gauteng accounting for 60% of all cases.

She met with Gauteng Premier David Makhura to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of the upsurge.

Kubayi-Ngubane said all parties expressed concern.

"We will be able to send an intervention team into Gauteng that will assist us with the human capital. That finalisation we are doing with the Premier together with the MEC".

Makhura said they welcomed the intervention and they would work with other stakeholders in addressing the situation.

"We went to the national government, we asked the National Department of Health for an increased level of support and intervention".

Makhura has raised concern with general non-compliance of health and safety protocols.

The Chris Hani Baragwanath vaccination site will now operate over the weekends, with effect from 12 June 2021. This forms part of the provincial government efforts to ramp up vaccination in the province #IchooseVacciNation #VaccineSavesLives pic.twitter.com/lQ37pKVGBs GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 12, 2021

An additional 25 COVID-19 vaccination sites have been opened in Gauteng this week, bringing the total to 129 (89 public sector and 40 private sector). This is to ensure that as many eligible people get vaccinated. @David_Makhura #IchooseVacciNation #VaccineSavesLives pic.twitter.com/STedYmuuCd GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 12, 2021

A total of 429 168 people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination programme. Eligible people (over 60 years and healthcare workers) can now get vaccinated whether they are registered on the EVDS or not. #IChooseVacciNation #VaccineSavesLives pic.twitter.com/DRsXnGA5cI GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 12, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.