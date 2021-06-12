Go

Intervention team to be deployed help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 infections surge

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane visited Bara Hospital on Saturday. Picture: Gauteng Province.
SOWETO - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said an intervention team will be deployed to assist Gauteng to deal with the upsurge in COVID-19 new infections.

Kubayi-Ngubane was speaking during her visit to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Saturday.
She was Gauteng to assess how the vaccination campaign’s doing.

The last 24 hours saw the country recording more than 8,000 new COVID-19 infections, with Gauteng accounting for 60% of all cases.

She met with Gauteng Premier David Makhura to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of the upsurge.
Kubayi-Ngubane said all parties expressed concern.

"We will be able to send an intervention team into Gauteng that will assist us with the human capital. That finalisation we are doing with the Premier together with the MEC".

Makhura said they welcomed the intervention and they would work with other stakeholders in addressing the situation.

"We went to the national government, we asked the National Department of Health for an increased level of support and intervention".

Makhura has raised concern with general non-compliance of health and safety protocols.

