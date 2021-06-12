Gauteng Social Development say decuplets mom is not missing

The Social Development Department issued a brief statement saying they were aware of the woman's whereabouts and that it would make an announcement in due course.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Social Development has made contact with police to inform them that Gosiame Sithole is not in fact missing.

Sithole is the Tembisa woman reported to have given birth to decuplets.

The Pretoria News published the story of the birth on Tuesday morning, but since then, the whereabouts of the mother and babies has been shrouded in mystery.

The Gauteng government confirmed earlier in the week that no hospital - either private or public - had recorded such a delivery.

Then yesterday, it emerged one of the women's family members had officially reported her missing at a local police station.

