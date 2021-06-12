Gauteng Education not considering closing schools over COVID-19 cases yet

Concerns were raised about the risk of schools staying open as South Africa officially enters the third wave of infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the growing number of pupils at schools across Gauteng testing positive for COVID-19, the Department of Education said there were no plans to shut down schools just yet.

The department said 1,977 pupils in the province had contracted the virus across more than 2,000.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were monitoring the situation and will be guided by expert advice on whether to temporarily halt the academic calendar.

“We’re working very closely with the Department of Health in deciding whether to close schools or not as per their recommendation in closing a few schools during the week and we continue to monitor that very closely. We call upon everyone to adhere to COVID-19 protocol.”

