DA: SAA-Takatso deal raises more questions than answers

The announcement of the newly-configured airline and strategic partner received a mixed reaction on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had a lot to clarify on the privatisation of South African Airways (SAA).

The party said it wasn't entirely convinced by the announcement of Takatso Consortium as the equity partner.

The announcement of the newly-configured airline and strategic partner received a mixed reaction on Friday.

DA MP Alf Lees said the government’s partnership with the Takatso Consortium raised more questions than answers.

He said the deal looks like it was hastily done. Lees added that SAA’s liabilities will remain with the government despite the strategic partner holding 51% of the airline.

Lees said he would be asking Gordhan a number of questions of clarity on the benefits of the deal.

"How is the board going to be constituted? And what are the conditions attached, that will be attached to this agreement with Global Airways in particular, which has to run this airline and Harith? The conditions are very important”.

The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa said slammed the department for not being transparent in the deal.

"If we are to make a break with the past, then transparency is a key factor in ensuring good governance and ensuring the same problems which brought down SAA are not repeated," said Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.