Borehole drilled by GotG provides enough water to meet Rahima Moosa Hosp demand

The intermittent supply affected functioning at the hospitals, with staff simultaneously having to deal with the COVID-19 third wave and load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers said the burden on Gauteng health facilities needed urgent attention.

Two Johannesburg hospitals have been forced to operate under trying conditions following a shortage of water for weeks on end.

As patients and communities bear the brunt of taps running dry, Gift of the Givers has started drilling for water at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

Earlier this month, their team drilled the borehole at the Rahima Moosa Hospital in under two days and that facility is already feeling the effects as Gift of the Givers founder and Director Imtiaz Sooliman explains:

"From the borehole that can provide 130,000 litres a day, even more than that if necessary. But the hospital requirement is between 90,000 and 130,000 litres a day and we've achieved. The water is pumping from the borehole into the hospital immediately. So, if Rad Water doesn't come, water tanks don't come, Rahima Moosa can function normally evry day."

Helen Joseph CEO Relebohile Ncha said their borehole would serve as an immediate solution and backup plan to the crippling water cuts which often plague the facility.

The organisation acknowledged running a state is not the same as running a disaster relief operation, but it’s highlighted the difficult conditions health workers are operating under, saying urgent intervention is needed.

