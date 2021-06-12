Go

Acting Health Minister says 2 million J&J vaccines will no longer be used

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the contamination of the vaccines is a major setback to the country's immunisation campaign.

Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday, 12 June 2021 visiting Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Picture: @GautengHealth.
CAPE TOWN - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Gqeberha plant will no longer be used.

The acting minister was speaking while on her first leg of her national tour at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

The announcement comes just hours after the US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) decided to discard about 60 million doses made at the Baltimore plant due to contamination.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the contamination of the vaccines is a major setback to the country's immunisation campaign.

"Two million doses that are affected but currently in the store warehouse in Gqeberha, so obviously we can't ignore the fact that it takes our vaccine to roll out a bit backwards".

She however said the country will get another batch of 300 000 jabs next.

