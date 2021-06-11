Zuma claims state officials called him 'Zulu boy', NPA being used to target him

In papers before the court, Zuma claims – amongst other things – that the case has been coloured by ethnic discrimination.

DURBAN – Former President Jacob Zuma said that the National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) and anyone associated with it should be disqualified from leading evidence against him.

In his latest court bid related to his pending arms deal corruption trial, Zuma was demanding an immediate acquittal.

Zuma is set to face trial along with French arms company, Thales, for multiple counts of corruption fraud and racketeering.

The former president has demanded an acquittal from the Pietermaritzburg High Court, claiming that attempts to prosecute him had been legally flawed and unjust.

His claim was based on allegations that high-ranking state officials referred to him as a “Zulu Boy” and a “Zulu bastard”.

Zuma argued that the NPA had been used to target him for political reasons and on that basis, it had lost the credibility to try him.

He also called for an evidentiary hearing and an opportunity to cross-examine lead State prosecutor, Billy Downer.

He asserted in the 84-page affidavit that he would be able to prove why the State had no “constitutional legitimacy” to try him.

For its part, the State has dismissed Zuma’s arguments, calling them a regurgitation of claims previously dismissed by the courts.

