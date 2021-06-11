Weather Watch: Expect a mostly sunny but cold Saturday
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a sunny Saturday for most parts of the country, with cold conditions.
WESTERN CAPE:
The province will be mostly partly cloudy and cool and cold.
Capetonians can expect a high of 15°C and George 16°C..
GAUTENG:
The province will be mostly sunny with lows of around 1°C.
Joburgers can expect a high of 11°C, Pretoria 13°C, and Hammanskraal 16 °C.
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban will see highs of 18°C, Richards Bay residents can expect a high of 20°C and Newcastle 14°C.
