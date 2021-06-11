Go

Weather Watch: Expect a mostly sunny but cold Saturday

Your Eyewitness News Weather Watch update for Saturday.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a sunny Saturday for most parts of the country, with cold conditions.

WESTERN CAPE:

The province will be mostly partly cloudy and cool and cold.

Capetonians can expect a high of 15°C and George 16°C..

GAUTENG:

The province will be mostly sunny with lows of around 1°C.

Joburgers can expect a high of 11°C, Pretoria 13°C, and Hammanskraal 16 °C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban will see highs of 18°C, Richards Bay residents can expect a high of 20°C and Newcastle 14°C.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA