WC Education MEC worried about LGBTQI+ discrimination claims at Bellville school

The pupils wanted to celebrate the start of International Pride month during break time this week but were apparently insulted and intimidated. When they reported the matter to the principal, they were allegedly told any further meetings are prohibited.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education MEC is deeply concerned by allegations of discrimination against LGBTQI+ learners at the DF Malan High School in Bellville.

The pupils wanted to celebrate the start of International Pride month during break time this week but were apparently insulted and intimidated.

When they reported the matter to the principal, they were allegedly told any further meetings are prohibited.

MEC Debbie Schafer said that the matter was being probed: "An investigation by the district is currently under way to establish the full facts of the matter and we await the outcome thereof. We will work with the school to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. The WCED is committed to ensuring that our schools are inclusive spaces where values of equality and non-discrimination are upheld."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.