Go

Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while government would have a 49% ownership.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at an Eskom press briefing. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at an Eskom press briefing. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced a new strategic equity partner for government airline SAA.

Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while government would have a 49% ownership.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago following management and financial challenges.

WATCH: Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan briefs media on SAA

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA