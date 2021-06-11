The Market Theatre celebrates 45 years of telling South African stories

This year, the theatre anchored and curated its programme around the theme of 45 years of storytelling to celebrate its iconic legacy.

JOHANNESBURG - Exciting times lie ahead for Newtown as the Market Theatre celebrate 45 years of telling South African stories through music and dance.

To kick off the celebration next week, a photographer will be exhibiting 45 pictures of young and veteran artist symbolic of the years the theatre has been in existence.

Artistic director at the Market Theatre James Ngcobo on Friday said the theatre was a platform that had always been in sync with what the country was going through.

“The importance of the Market Theatre is that it has always been in synchronicity with where the country is at and a hub of stories that talk about recent times as the country is changing.”

