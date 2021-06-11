Stormers' Rainbow Cup match cancelled after Lions return positive COVID-19 tests

The decision comes after the governing body received positive COVID-19 test results from scheduled testing of the Lions squad.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rainbow Cup SA match between the Lions and Stormers, scheduled to take place at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, was cancelled on Friday in line with COVID-19 protocols.

SA Rugby said in a statement on Friday that “the decision was taken as part of prescribed precautions advised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to limit the risk of further infection in the rugby community.”

The decision came after the governing body received positive COVID-19 test results from scheduled testing of the Lions squad.

“The Emirates Lions have followed all protocols and taken all the appropriate steps. While the cancellation is unfortunate, their approach ensures that the risk of cancellation of their match against the British & Irish Lions in the Castle Lager Lions Series on 3 July is well managed,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

As determined by the competition rules, the Stormers will be awarded four log points because of the cancellation.

The awarding of the points to the Cape side means that the Sharks will kick off their game against the Bulls on Saturday in third place rather than second.

With a points difference of more than 60, a single bonus point would likely be enough for Jake White’s team to secure a place in the final against Benneton on 19 June.

The Sharks must aim for a bonus-point shut-out win if they are to book their place in the showpiece.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.