SA records 100 COVID-19 deaths, 9,149 new infections in last 24 hours

It comes as South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred additional COVID-19 deaths have been recorded to South Africa's death toll in the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of fatalities to 57,410.

It comes as South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day.

The country's caseload since the start of the outbreak has now increased to over 1,722,000.

So far, 1,593,000 people have recuperated, translating to 92.5% of the recoveries.

On the vaccine front, 1,619,000 healthcare workers and people over 60 have now received at least one dose of a jab.

The NICD said that coronavirus cases had exceeded the threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 58 322 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9 149 new cases, which represents a 15.7% positivity rate. A further 100 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57 410 to date. Read more: https://t.co/NDCvKvhk0U pic.twitter.com/ihfV9mBwnu NICD (@nicd_sa) June 10, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.