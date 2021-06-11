SA extradition treaty with UAE to come into effect on 10 July - Lamola

The Middle Eastern country confirmed the ratification of its extradition treaty this week after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approached Interpol to assist in the execution of warrants of arrests for brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta, along with their wives and and four others.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has started a process that will see some of the Gupta family members extradited to face criminal charges here on home soil.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed the ratification of its extradition treaty this week after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approached Interpol to assist in the execution of warrants of arrests for brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta, along with their wives and four others.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Friday morning confirmed that the extradition treaty would come into effect on 10 July.

"It is common cause that South Africa has persons of interest who frequent the UAE and who are believed to be in the UAE. It is worth mentioning that our request for mutual legal assistance to the UAE to date was not prohibited by the fact that there was no treaties enforced between the two states," the minister said.

The NPA wants the Gupta brothers, who fled in 2018, to be arrested and charged with fraud of R24 million related to the failed Estina dairy farm in the Free State.

