Rocks, tyres used to block roads in Orlando East during protest over electricity

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said that officers were trying to clear the road.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police said that big rocks and tyres were still blocking several roads in Orlando East in Soweto on Friday morning.

Angry residents took to the street protesting over the lack of electricity supply in their neighbourhood.

There have been a number of protests in Soweto this week, all linked to electricity issues.

On Wednesday, residents picketed outside Eskom's head offices at Megawatt Park to voice their frustrations.

"There are big rocks and tyres left by protesters late last night along Chris Hani Road between Mujaji Street and Maponya Mall in Orlando East, Soweto. JMPD officers are clearing the road and motorists should be extra cautious and the JRA have been requested to come and assist with the clearing of the road."

