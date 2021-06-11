Go

Restoration work continues on Table Mountain after fire - SANParks

Restoration work has concluded in some parts of the national park, which means some areas are ready to reopen.

This picture taken in Cape Town on 18 April 2021 shows a fire-fighting helicopter picking up water from a reservoir to help extinguish a forest fire burning out of control on the foothills of Table Mountain, above the University of Cape Town. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP
CAPE TOWN – The South African National Parks (SANParks) is on Friday continuing rehabilitation work on Table Mountain following the devastating fire in April.

Table Mountain National Park spokesperson Babalwa Dlangamandla said: “More work is currently under way and we’re requesting users in that area to continue exercising patience and allow the restoration process to proceed without any obstructions.”

Rehabilitation work is expected to take some time as over 600 hectares of land was affected by the fire.

An independent investigator is also under way to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

“A fire investigation report will be made public in the next coming weeks. The park will announce its reopening of certain areas later this month after we have engaged with our stakeholders.”

