Numsa, Sacca accuse DPE of not being transparent over SAA equity partner

On Friday morning, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the sale of 51% of the national carrier to Takatso Consortium.

CAPE TOWN - There's been mixed reaction on Friday afternoon to the news that government had sold a controlling interest in South African Airways (SAA).

On Friday morning, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the sale of 51% of the national carrier.

Government will retain 49% of SAA.

READ: A 'unique' operating model: 51% of SAA to be sold to Takatso Consortium

The minister told the media that the consortium was 51% black-owned.

"We bring together two very resourceful entities, Harith, which is a funder and infrastructure investor and airport owner and Global Airways, which has sufficient industry experience in the airline industry."



The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) were not all that happy about the announcement, accusing Gordhan's department of not being transparent about the process.

The minister, on the other hand, hailed it as proof that workable solutions could be found.

"This is a demonstration of South Africa's ability to develop an entirely homegrown solution to successfully relaunch SAA as a sustainable, competitive and transformed airline and once again so that we understand this clearly so that this airline is not dependent on the fiscus," Gordhan said.

WATCH: Gordhan: SAA gets new equity partner, will no longer rely on government funding

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.