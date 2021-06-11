Numsa affiliated SAA Technical employees to picket over salary payments

Two months ago, Numsa instructed its attorneys to take action as many of their members battled to make ends meet with no salary.

JOHANNESBURG - SAA Technical employees affiliated to Numsa are expected to picket outside the company's offices in Kempton Park on Friday morning, demanding that their salaries be paid.

SAA Technical is a subsidiary of state-owned airline, South African Airways, which was placed under business rescue about two years ago.

Two months ago, Numsa instructed its attorneys to take action as many of their members battled to make ends meet with no salary.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "SAA Technical is in deep financial distress because SAA was placed under business rescue. Our members at SAAT are facing retrenchment and a Section 189 process is under way and to make matters worse, they have suffered for more than a year without full pay."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.