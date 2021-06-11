Moz insurgency being monitored in case violence spills over into SA - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa’s security agencies were monitoring the situation in the neighbouring nation and the possible spilling over of violence into South Africa.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Members of Parliament (MPs) that instability and terror attacks in Mozambique were being monitored in case it spilled over into South Africa.

The president was in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday to answer questions.

He said that instability in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province was receiving attention from Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders.

President Ramaphosa said that leaders were trying to silence the guns in a number of African countries, including neighbouring Mozambique.

“So, we therefore need to work together and see how best we solve this problem in supporting, yes Mozambique, and ensuring that we bring an end to the noise of the guns."

Ramaphosa said that South Africa’s security agencies were monitoring the situation in the neighbouring nation, and the possible spilling over of violence into South Africa.

“The South African government through its various agencies and arms continues to monitor situation that’s unfolding in Mozambique and continue to monitor impact that the flow over of that type of situation will have on South Africa.”

Ramaphosa added that a SADC double troika had met and made recommendations which would be considered at a summit later this month.

