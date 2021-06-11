KZN pupil killed in TikTok experiment gone wrong

It’s understood he filled a bowl with sanitiser and set it on fire, but the bowl exploded, leaving him with severe burn wounds. He later passed away.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Education has on Friday confirmed the tragic death of a grade 7 learner but said the incident didn’t happen on school grounds.

The principal of Effingham Heights Primary School in Durban issued a statement suggesting the boy died after trying something he had seen on social media platform TikTok.

In a notice to parents, the principal explains the grade 7 learner was trying to replicate something he had seen on social media.

It’s understood he filled a bowl with sanitiser and set it on fire, but the bowl exploded, leaving him with severe burn wounds. He later passed away.

Education department spokesperson Muzi Mhlambi has confirmed the incident but said it didn’t happen at any education department facility.

“We want to confirm that the incident did not occur at school but what is important is that we, as the department, have lost one of our learners.”

The department has sent its condolences to the family.

