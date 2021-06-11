Khayelitsha group meets with the cops after elderly woman (79) killed

The Khayelitsha Development Forum met with local police on Thursday regarding an investigation into the murder of Nontsikelelo Ndlebe whose naked body was found at her home last week.

CAPE TOWN– The Khayelitsha Development Forum has undertaken to closely monitor a police investigation into the murder of an elderly resident.

The forum, along with other stakeholders, held a meeting with local police on Thursday regarding an investigation into the murder of Nontsikelelo Ndlebe who was in her late 70s.

The forum's Ndithini Thyido was one of the representatives at the meeting with police.

He said: “It’s a very shocking incident for anyone to even think of raping a 79-year-old.”

Family members found the woman's naked body at her home last week.

Thyido said police could not yet confirm the cause of the woman's death.

“We would not want to speculate until we receive a complete report from SAPS.”

This comes as the body of 18-year-old Sinovuyo Magatya was found in an abandoned shack in Khayelitsha.

A man has been arrested and is due back in court on 24 June.

