Kgothatso Mdunana’s family plan August trip for ritual to fetch spirit in China

Mdunana's remains were repatriated on Monday after the family raised enough money to finally send her body home for a dignified send-off.

JOHANNESBURG – The parents of Kgothatso Mdunana have said that arrangements were being made for them to visit China in August to fetch her spirit in line with their cultural beliefs.

Family and friends met for a memorial service on Thursday for the 24-year-old engineering student.

It's understood that she plunged to her death from the 13th floor of a building in China nearly two months ago.

Her mother, Nomsa, said they were slowly healing after the painful loss of their child.

“I am slowly healing, though the pain will not disappear in one day. We will be going to China. We are planning to go in the first week of August, though we were told by the embassy that we need to quarantine for 14 days in one city and 14 in another. So, we will be there for more than a month in China.”

