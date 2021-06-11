Joburg residents urged to be aware of fire hazards amid power cuts, winter chill

Officials at the Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) said that they were concerned that appliances could become fire hazards if left unattended.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg residents have been urged to be cautious when using heating devices to stay warm while electricity was being cut off by Eskom.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said that their teams are on standby.

“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services would like to urge residents, especially at this time where most of us use candles, to be very careful. Please do not use a saucer to put a candle on and make sure that if you are using other heat sources to keep warm that you switch them off as soon as you go to bed.”

