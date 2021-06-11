Iconic actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards to get a Special Provincial Funeral

The beloved actor forged her career on TV, the big screen and on stage for over three decades.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Friday approved the request for a Special Provincial Funeral for veteran actors Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

Western Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the announcement, saying he was pleased and that he couldn’t think of a better way to honour someone who had contributed so much to the province and country’s creative community and industry.

Surtie-Richards passed away on Monday in Cape Town.

The beloved actor forged her career on TV, the big screen and on stage for over three decades.

Winde said the nation had lost a giant who would be remembered for her immense talent and contribution.

Her family has described her passing as 'indescribable'.

Family spokesperson Alistair Izobell earlier this week said: "We are choosing to remember all those amazing things she did to make young people and performers aspire to be the best versions of themselves.”

He said the family was choosing to focus on celebrating her contribution to the tapestry and body of all the South African projects she was intricately involved with, including Fiela se kind, _Egoli _and Generations.

