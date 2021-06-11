GOTG given green light to drill for water at Helen Joseph Hospital

The facility was among several affected by intermittent supply due to the power failure of two transformers essential to pump water.

JOHANNESBURG - Relief organisation Gift of the Givers has once again come to the rescue of those in dire need of basic services.

The Gauteng Health Department has given the NGO the green light to assist in alleviating the water crisis at Helen Joseph Hospital.

The facility was among several affected by intermittent supply due to the power failure of two transformers essential to pump water.

While water has been restored to the area, concerns are ongoing.

A section behind the Helen Joseph Hospital was mapped out where drilling for groundwater was under way.

Doctors and medical staff have come out to see the piece of machinery which has created a sense of hope to a rather demoralising situation.

The ongoing water cuts meant that surgeries had to be cancelled and toilets were filling up with sewage.

Gift of the Givers, which has already done a significant amount of government's work, has come along to solve the problem without asking for a cent in return.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman: "This donation is from Gift of the Givers. It doesn't cost the government anything, it's something they've not budgeted for, which is fair. We did not apply for money or ask for money of look for money, we just do what we have to do. If we have to wait for funding then we defeat the purpose of urgency, emergency and disaster."

The organisation is hoping to gain the same success at its borehole project at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, which will provide an uninterrupted supply of 130,000 litres of water into the hospital's infrastructure.

